Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) is contributing US$ 150,000 to Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to support its relief efforts in the wake of unprecedented floods in the region.

In a phone call with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday, President Barrick and Chief Executive Mark Bristow expressed the company's condolences on the loss of life and suffering inflicted on the people of Balochistan.

Remote communities in the province were hardest hit by the heavy monsoon rains which killed more than 500 people in Pakistan.

He said the contribution to the emergency fund was a demonstration of the spirit of partnership in which Barrick, Balochistan and Pakistan had embarked on the reconstitution and restart of the Reko Diq project, which holds one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits.

He said that Balochistan would have a 25% fully funded share in the project (10% free carried and 15% to be funded by the Federal government).

Pakistani state-owned enterprises would hold another 25% and Barrick, with 50%, would operate the mine.

"Balochistan will benefit enormously from its stake in the mine. Even before construction starts, once the legalisation process has been completed and the project reconstituted, we will start implementing social development programs representing an estimated investment of US$70 million over the construction period. In addition, Reko Diq will advance royalties of up to US$5 million in the first year, up to US$7.5 million in the second and up to US$10 million thereafter until construction starts," Bristow said.

During peak construction the project is expected to employ approximately 7,500 people and once in production it will create 4,000 full-time jobs. Its policy of local procurement will stimulate the development of a robust local economy.

"Reko Diq has an estimated life of at least 40 years, so it will be generating substantial benefits for its Balochistan stakeholders for generations to come," Bristow said.