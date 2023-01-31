UrduPoint.com

Barrick Makes Initial Payment Of $3 Million To Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Barrick makes initial payment of $3 million to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Barrick Gold Corporation has made the first payment of US$3 million (approximately 750 million Pakistani rupees) to the government of Balochistan as part of Reko Diq Partneship.

According to press release issued here on Tuesday, Reko Diq Pakistan Country Manager Ali E. Rind handed over the cheque for $3 million to Secretary, Mines and Minerals Development Department, Saidal Khan Luni.

As per the agreements, Barrick Gold and the Government of Balochistan agreed upon the timetable for the disbursement of committed funds to the province. The agreement ensured that benefits from the project start accruing to the people of Balochistan, well before the mine goes into production through advance royalties and social development funds.

The project is expected to employ approximately 7,500 people and once in production it will create around 4,000 long-term jobs.

Barrick's policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive impact on the local economy.

Barrick is working to set up community development committees to identify priority projects focused on food security, environmental management and access to education, healthcare and potable water.

The company plans to finish the Reko Diq feasibility study update by the end of 2024, with 2028 targeted for first production. Reko Diq is envisaged as a conventional open pit and milling operation, producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate.

The project will be completed in two phases, starting with a plant that will be able to process approximately 40 million tonnes of ore per annum which could be doubled in five years following first production from phase one.

With its unique combination of large scale, low strip and good grade, Reko Diq will be a multi-generational mine with a life of at least 40 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Education Water Company Gold From Government Agreement Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

7 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

1 hour ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

2 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.