UrduPoint.com

Barrick Makes Initial Payment Of $3 Mln To Balochistan Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:32 AM

Barrick makes initial payment of $3 mln to Balochistan government

Barrick Gold Corporation has paid the first $3 million to the Balochistan government as part of the new Reko Diq partnership

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Barrick Gold Corporation has paid the first $3 million to the Balochistan government as part of the new Reko Diq partnership.

After the signing of agreements and completion of legal process last month, Barrick and the Government of Balochistan recently agreed upon the timetable for the disbursement of committed funds to the province.

Reko Diq Pakistan Country Manager Ali E. Rind handed over the cheque for US$ 3 million to Secretary, Mines and Minerals Development Department, Saidal Khan Luni, said a news release.

The new Reko Diq agreement ensures that benefits from the project start accruing to the people of Balochistan well before the mine goes into production through advance royalties and social development funds.

During peak construction the project is expected to employ approximately 7,500 people and once in production. It will create around 4,000 long-term jobs. Barrick's policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive impact on the local economy.

Barrick is working to set up community development committees to identify priority projects focused on food security, environmental management and access to education, healthcare and potable water.

The company plans to finish the Reko Diq feasibility study update by the end of 2024, with 2028 targeted for first production.

Subject to the updated feasibility study, Reko Diq is envisaged as a conventional open pit and milling operation, producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate. It will be constructed in two phases, starting with a plant that will be able to process approximately 40 million tonnes of ore per annum which could be doubled in five years following first production from phase one. With its unique combination of large scale, low strip and good grade, Reko Diq will be a multi-generation mine with a life of at least 40 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Education Water Company Gold From Government Agreement Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

33 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

12 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

52 minutes ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

12 minutes ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.