Barrier System Replaced With Lane-based Setup As ICT Police Modernize Checkpoints

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 07:59 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have replaced the traditional barrier system at six major city checkpoints with a modern lane-based structure and introduced a special video link button for citizens to connect directly with the Safe City Command and Control Center

An official told APP on Wednesday that overhaul was initiated to address traffic congestion during vehicle checks and to enhance the efficiency of security operations across the Federal capital.

He said the first phase of the modernization plan includes the digitization of six checkpoints located in the high-security zone.

He said police personnel deployed at checkpoints are now equipped with body cam kits, and only officers aged 35 or below have been assigned field duties to ensure agility and improved responsiveness.

He said 17 unfit police officers previously posted at checkpoints, have been recalled to headquarters as part of the restructuring effort.

He said the newly installed video link system empowers citizens to lodge complaints or seek assistance in real time, ensuring swift resolution and reinforcing public trust in law enforcement.

He said senior officials emphasized that the transition from a barrier-based to a lane-based system represents a significant shift toward smarter, more citizen-friendly.

