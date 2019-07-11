UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barrister Ali Zafar Joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

Barrister Ali Zafar joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Renowned legal expert and human rights activist Barrister Ali Zafar Thursday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Renowned legal expert and human rights activist Barrister Ali Zafar Thursday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He made the announcement in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan whom he called on here, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister welcomed Barrister Ali Zafar to his party.

Member Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan was also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Ali Zafar Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

19 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

19 minutes ago

Australia struggle to 27-3 against England in Worl ..

7 minutes ago

European Commission Says Proposed Steps on Turkey' ..

7 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.