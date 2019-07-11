Barrister Ali Zafar joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Renowned legal expert and human rights activist Barrister Ali Zafar Thursday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Renowned legal expert and human rights activist Barrister Ali Zafar Thursday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He made the announcement in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan whom he called on here, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister welcomed Barrister Ali Zafar to his party.

Member Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan was also present during the meeting.