Barrister Aqeel appointed advisor in law ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday issued notification regarding the appointment of Barrister Aqeel Malik as adviser in the ministry on honorary basis.

The notification said that he shall perform such functions as assigned to him by the Minister for Law and Justice in accordance with the rule 5(8) of the Rules of business, 1973,