Barrister Aqeel Appointed Advisor In Law Ministry
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday issued notification regarding the appointment of Barrister Aqeel Malik as adviser in the ministry on honorary basis.
The notification said that he shall perform such functions as assigned to him by the Minister for Law and Justice in accordance with the rule 5(8) of the Rules of business, 1973,
