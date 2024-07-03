Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel Appointed Advisor In Law Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Barrister Aqeel appointed advisor in law ministry

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday issued notification regarding the appointment of Barrister Aqeel Malik as adviser in the ministry on honorary basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday issued notification regarding the appointment of Barrister Aqeel Malik as adviser in the ministry on honorary basis.

The notification said that he shall perform such functions as assigned to him by the Minister for Law and Justice in accordance with the rule 5(8) of the Rules of business, 1973,

Related Topics

Business

Recent Stories

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

2 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

3 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

3 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 US trade deficit expands less than expected in May ..

US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt

3 minutes ago
 French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged ..

French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan