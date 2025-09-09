Barrister Aqeel Attends AALCO Session
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel represented Pakistan at the 63rd Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) held in Uganda.
In his address, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to democracy, rule of law, and constitutional supremacy, while also emphasizing Pakistan’s principled stance on the right to self-determination, said a press release.
Barrister Aqeel highlighted the devastating impacts of climate change on developing nations and called for reforms in the international economic and legal order to ensure fairness and equality.
He also stressed the need for active participation of developing countries in shaping norms on digital governance, artificial intelligence, and data protection.
On the sidelines of the session, the minister met with the Minister of State of Saudi Arabia and the Minister of Justice of Somalia, where they discussed bilateral legal cooperation and matters of mutual interest.
