Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel Attends AALCO Session

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Barrister Aqeel attends AALCO session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel represented Pakistan at the 63rd Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) held in Uganda.

In his address, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to democracy, rule of law, and constitutional supremacy, while also emphasizing Pakistan’s principled stance on the right to self-determination, said a press release.

Barrister Aqeel highlighted the devastating impacts of climate change on developing nations and called for reforms in the international economic and legal order to ensure fairness and equality.

He also stressed the need for active participation of developing countries in shaping norms on digital governance, artificial intelligence, and data protection.

On the sidelines of the session, the minister met with the Minister of State of Saudi Arabia and the Minister of Justice of Somalia, where they discussed bilateral legal cooperation and matters of mutual interest.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

1 hour ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

2 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

2 minutes ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

5 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

4 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

5 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

5 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

5 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan