Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel Declares SC's Decision On May 9 Cases As Positive Step

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Barrister Aqeel declares SC's decision on May 9 cases as positive step

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Advisor on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the decision of the constitutional Bench regarding May 9, riots is a positive step as it would strengthens the supremacy of the law.

In a tweet, he said that the law is equal for all and those who break the law will have to answer for their actions. Those who incite the youth to illegal protests and attacks on state property should also be prepared to face the consequences under law, he added.

Barrister Aqeel said that it has become clear that the law is taking its course and justice will be ensured. The youth should avoid illegal protests, attacks on state property and violation of the law, he said.

Such incidents, the advisor said, not only put the future of the youth at stake but also it put their families in trouble as they used to left alone after the incidents.

He said that the instigators and the characters behind them are living a life of luxury, adding that it is time for the youth to act with wisdom and focus on their future instead of emotional slogans.

Barrister Aqeel said that the youth should raise their voices for their rights in a positive manner, they should trust the law and keep their actions within the framework of the constitution and law so that they not only make their own future but also the future of the country bright.

Related Topics

Riots May All

Recent Stories

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in se ..

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

28 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

41 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program

1 hour ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

4 hours ago
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

4 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

4 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

10 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan