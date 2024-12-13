Barrister Aqeel Declares SC's Decision On May 9 Cases As Positive Step
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Advisor on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the decision of the constitutional Bench regarding May 9, riots is a positive step as it would strengthens the supremacy of the law.
In a tweet, he said that the law is equal for all and those who break the law will have to answer for their actions. Those who incite the youth to illegal protests and attacks on state property should also be prepared to face the consequences under law, he added.
Barrister Aqeel said that it has become clear that the law is taking its course and justice will be ensured. The youth should avoid illegal protests, attacks on state property and violation of the law, he said.
Such incidents, the advisor said, not only put the future of the youth at stake but also it put their families in trouble as they used to left alone after the incidents.
He said that the instigators and the characters behind them are living a life of luxury, adding that it is time for the youth to act with wisdom and focus on their future instead of emotional slogans.
Barrister Aqeel said that the youth should raise their voices for their rights in a positive manner, they should trust the law and keep their actions within the framework of the constitution and law so that they not only make their own future but also the future of the country bright.
