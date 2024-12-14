Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel For Dialogue To Resolve National Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Barrister Aqeel for dialogue to resolve national challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Saturday that dialogue was important to resolve national challenges but sincerity and seriousness were equally crucial for meaningful negotiations.

Speaking to a private news channel, he criticized the PTI, for setting preconditions for dialogue, which he said was a clear indication of their lack of seriousness.

"The government has always maintained that dialogue is the only way forward, but using preconditions for political point-scoring shows insincerity," he said.

He further pointed out that PTI's leadership lacked the mandate for meaningful negotiations, with contradictions in their statements was seriously posed questions on their credibility.

Their ground-level representatives were neither empowered nor capable of engaging in substantive discussions, he added.

Commenting on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) grievances, he said that "Talks are ongoing, and I am hopeful that the issues will be resolved soon."

