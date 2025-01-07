Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel Malik Expresses Condolences Over China Earthquake, Assures Pakistan's Support

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Barrister Aqeel Malik expresses condolences over China earthquake, assures Pakistan's support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) PM's Adviser on Law & Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik Tuesday extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the people of China, following the catastrophic earthquake that ravaged China's remote Tibet region, conveying Pakistan's unwavering solidarity and commitment to standing by its allies in times of crisis.

In his message with ptv news channel, he reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with China, stating that the Pakistani nation and government stand resolute, shoulder-to-shoulder with their Chinese counterparts during this tumultuous period.

In a gesture of steadfast support, Barrister Malik emphasized that Pakistan is committed to providing unwavering assistance and cooperation to China, as the two nations have consistently demonstrated an unshakeable bond of friendship and mutual trust.

Aqeel Ahmad also paid a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and bravery of the Chinese nation, saying: "We deeply admire and salute the unwavering courage, unshakeable resolve and remarkable fortitude of the Chinese people as they navigate this incredibly challenging and distressing time."

