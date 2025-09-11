Barrister Aqeel Malik Meets Pakistani Diaspora In Uganda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik met and had dinner with the Pakistani diaspora in Kampala, Uganda, at a reception hosted by the High Commissioner of Pakistan.
The diaspora, mainly comprising businessmen engaged in car imports, sales, and pharmaceuticals, briefed the Minister on the business opportunities available in Uganda for Pakistani entrepreneurs, said a press release on Thursday.
They also shared the challenges faced while traveling from small airports in Pakistan to Uganda.
The Minister assured the community that their concerns would be duly taken up and that the Government of Pakistan will take all necessary actions within the ambit of law to facilitate the diaspora and strengthen their contribution to Pakistan’s economy.
Barrister Aqeel Malik appreciated the valuable role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting bilateral trade and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the diaspora worldwide.
