Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel Malik Meets Pakistani Diaspora In Uganda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Barrister Aqeel Malik meets Pakistani diaspora in Uganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik met and had dinner with the Pakistani diaspora in Kampala, Uganda, at a reception hosted by the High Commissioner of Pakistan.

The diaspora, mainly comprising businessmen engaged in car imports, sales, and pharmaceuticals, briefed the Minister on the business opportunities available in Uganda for Pakistani entrepreneurs, said a press release on Thursday.

They also shared the challenges faced while traveling from small airports in Pakistan to Uganda.

The Minister assured the community that their concerns would be duly taken up and that the Government of Pakistan will take all necessary actions within the ambit of law to facilitate the diaspora and strengthen their contribution to Pakistan’s economy.

Barrister Aqeel Malik appreciated the valuable role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting bilateral trade and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the diaspora worldwide.

Recent Stories

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

37 minutes ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

2 hours ago
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

2 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan