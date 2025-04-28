Barrister Arslan appeal Lawyers to end protest

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh on Monday appealed to the lawyers' community to end their protest sit-in.

In a video statement, he urged the lawyers and civil society, whose protests have blocked national highways, including the Babarloi bypass, to immediately lift the blockades and assist the Sindh government in reopening the routes.

Barrister Arslan emphasized that the protests are not only affecting Pakistan's trade but also posing risks to the country's economy.

He highlighted that livestock are trapped, medicines and fuel supplies are halted, and all types of agricultural trade and exports have come to a standstill.

As a lawyer himself, Sheikh acknowledged the crucial role of the legal community in Pakistan's history, including the creation of Pakistan and the elimination of dictatorships. He stressed that the lawyers have always fought for Pakistan's survival.

Regarding the canal issue, Sheikh clarified that the demand is for de-notification of canals that were never notified in the first place. He stated that the proposal for canal construction has not been approved by relevant forums like ECNEC and CCI.

He assured that the issue of canals has been resolved through the joint efforts of the lawyers' community, civil society, and the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He praised Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for democratically fighting for Sindh's case and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for acknowledging that the project would not be approved without Sindh's consent.

Sheikh appealed to the lawyers' community to end the protests and work together for Pakistan's progress, emphasizing that the country needs to unite against external threats, particularly from India. He assured that the canal issue has been resolved and the formal procedure for canceling the canal project would be completed in the CCI meeting on May 2.