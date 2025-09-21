Open Menu

Barrister Arslan Congratulations Bilawal Bhutto Zardari On His 37 Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Mayor Sukkur and Spokesperson for the Sindh Government, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on his 37th birthday.

Barrister Arsalan Sheikh praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's unwavering commitment to public service and democracy, stating that he is an inspiration to the younger generation. "Bilawal Bhutto's struggle for public service and democracy is commendable, and he has always encouraged the youth to step forward and serve the nation," he said.

In accordance with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's instructions, no cake-cutting or celebratory events will be held on his birthday. Instead, the PPP workers will dedicate their efforts to humanitarian service and assistance for flood-affected families across the country.

Barrister Arsalan Sheikh emphasized that the country is currently facing a severe flood situation, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to stand with the affected communities. "At this critical time, serving humanity and providing relief to those in need is more important than celebrating," he said.

The PPP has decided to collect donations on a self-help basis, which will be directly spent on flood relief efforts. Barrister Arsalan Sheikh prayed for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's long life, good health, and continued success in carrying forward the mission of his mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and his grandfather, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

