Barrister Arslan Expresses Condolences On Death Of Nawab Yousuf Talpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Barrister Arslan expresses condolences on death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the passing of senior PPP leader and Member of the National Assembly MNA), Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

Arslan extended his sympathies to Nawab Taimur Talpur and the bereaved family, acknowledging the significant loss to the party.

He remembered Nawab Yousuf Talpur as a loyal and dedicated companion to the party.

He shared the party's grief and prayed for the deceased to be granted a place in Allah's mercy and for the family to be blessed with patience and solace.

