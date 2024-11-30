Open Menu

Barrister Arslan Felicitates Workers On PPP’S 57th Foundation Day, Pays Homage To Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Barrister Arslan felicitates workers on PPP’S 57th foundation day, pays homage to martyrs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Saturday has felicitated workers across the world on the occasion of the party’s 57th founding day anniversary.

He said this is the day to pay rich tributes to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and founding members of PPP for architecting a political platform which introduced the people of Pakistan with their basic democratic rights. "On this day we salute and pay homage to the martyrs of the party who sacrificed their lives in the longest struggle in which the sacrifices of the Bhutto family are tremendous", he added.

Barrister Arslan said that before the PPP the people of Pakistan were deprived of their basic democratic rights in the absence of a constitution and the PPP gave them a constitution and awareness of their basic democratic rights.

He said, “I would like to congratulate all workers on this day and hope we all will work for the party to make it the real party of ZA Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto party by strengthening Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari".

He appealed to the workers and general public to strengthen the hands of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the implementation of the PPP manifesto to provide relief to the common man.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Arslan Man Sukkur Family All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

5 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

17 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

17 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

17 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

17 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

17 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

17 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan