- Home
- Pakistan
- Barrister Arslan felicitates workers on PPP’S 57th foundation day, pays homage to martyrs
Barrister Arslan Felicitates Workers On PPP’S 57th Foundation Day, Pays Homage To Martyrs
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Saturday has felicitated workers across the world on the occasion of the party’s 57th founding day anniversary.
He said this is the day to pay rich tributes to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and founding members of PPP for architecting a political platform which introduced the people of Pakistan with their basic democratic rights. "On this day we salute and pay homage to the martyrs of the party who sacrificed their lives in the longest struggle in which the sacrifices of the Bhutto family are tremendous", he added.
Barrister Arslan said that before the PPP the people of Pakistan were deprived of their basic democratic rights in the absence of a constitution and the PPP gave them a constitution and awareness of their basic democratic rights.
He said, “I would like to congratulate all workers on this day and hope we all will work for the party to make it the real party of ZA Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto party by strengthening Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari".
He appealed to the workers and general public to strengthen the hands of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the implementation of the PPP manifesto to provide relief to the common man.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest nine suspects in search operations2 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP host workshop to strengthen dispute resolution councils in Malakand2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen national HIV response2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for an oversight committee to utilize funds in NMDs2 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions should pay special attention to arts, research: DC12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held12 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over deaths in cylinder blast22 minutes ago
-
Rising cases of hepatitis B & C demand immediate attention: Experts22 minutes ago
-
CM’s policies bring relief to wheat farmers as seed prices drop22 minutes ago
-
Judicial staff stranded in Parachinar for 10 days32 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes "Khedan Lahore Dian" at Shahdara Complex42 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on Dhee Rani programme42 minutes ago