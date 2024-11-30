Barrister Arslan felicitates workers on PPP’S 57th foundation day, pays homage to martyrs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Saturday has felicitated workers across the world on the occasion of the party’s 57th founding day anniversary.

He said this is the day to pay rich tributes to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and founding members of PPP for architecting a political platform which introduced the people of Pakistan with their basic democratic rights. "On this day we salute and pay homage to the martyrs of the party who sacrificed their lives in the longest struggle in which the sacrifices of the Bhutto family are tremendous", he added.

Barrister Arslan said that before the PPP the people of Pakistan were deprived of their basic democratic rights in the absence of a constitution and the PPP gave them a constitution and awareness of their basic democratic rights.

He said, “I would like to congratulate all workers on this day and hope we all will work for the party to make it the real party of ZA Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto party by strengthening Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari".

He appealed to the workers and general public to strengthen the hands of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the implementation of the PPP manifesto to provide relief to the common man.