Barrister Arslan For Better Facilities At Graveyards On Shab-e-Baraat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Wednesday directed the department concerned to make arrangements for cleaning and lighting on Shab-e-Barat in all the graveyards.
He said drinking water facilities, medical camps and deployment of city wardens around the graveyards should be ensured.
The Sukkur Mayor also directed the Sukkur municipal corporations to ensure proper cleaning and repairing of water and sewerage lines within their jurisdiction.
