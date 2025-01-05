Open Menu

Barrister Arslan Pays Rich Tribute To ZA Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Barrister Arslan pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country 1973 Constitution, nuclear technology, empowered youth, established heavy industries, developed agriculture, framed labour laws and made poor peasants masters of their land through land reforms.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that the great Bhutto fought for the rights of the downtrodden people and opened jobs for the jobless educated youth in different departments. A great politician who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps was assassinated under an international conspiracy on the pretext of a false case, he added.

Mayor Arslan said that people from the several areas had reached Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana to pay homage to the leader and founder chairman of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on his birth anniversary.

He said that Bhutto’s philosophy still ruled the hearts of the people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed the footsteps of her father, he added.

Paying rich tributes to ZA Bhutto for his meritorious services for the socio-economic uplift of poorest of the poor, he said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed gave Pakistan 1973 Constitution.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nuclear Agriculture Arslan Sukkur Larkana Sunday Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

14 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

14 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

14 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

14 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

14 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

14 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

14 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

14 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan