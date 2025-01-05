Barrister Arslan Pays Rich Tribute To ZA Bhutto
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country 1973 Constitution, nuclear technology, empowered youth, established heavy industries, developed agriculture, framed labour laws and made poor peasants masters of their land through land reforms.
Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that the great Bhutto fought for the rights of the downtrodden people and opened jobs for the jobless educated youth in different departments. A great politician who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps was assassinated under an international conspiracy on the pretext of a false case, he added.
Mayor Arslan said that people from the several areas had reached Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana to pay homage to the leader and founder chairman of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on his birth anniversary.
He said that Bhutto’s philosophy still ruled the hearts of the people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed the footsteps of her father, he added.
Paying rich tributes to ZA Bhutto for his meritorious services for the socio-economic uplift of poorest of the poor, he said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed gave Pakistan 1973 Constitution.
