Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir visits control room to inspect security arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab's Interim Minister for Housing, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir on Saturday visited control room set up in Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur's office to monitor security arrangements for Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram and the flood situation.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas were also present on the occasion.

The minister was briefed about security arrangements for Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram and precautionary measures taken for floods. Later, Punjab's Interim Minister for Housing, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir visited the routes of processions to inspect security and other arrangements.