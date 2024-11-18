Open Menu

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry Pays Tribute To Late Senator Ilyas Bilour

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry pays tribute to late Senator Ilyas Bilour

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, attended the Qul ceremony of the late Senator Ilyas Bilour on Monday to honor his memory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, attended the Qul ceremony of the late Senator Ilyas Bilour on Monday to honor his memory.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barrister Chaudhry described Senator Bilour as a patriotic and compassionate leader, emphasizing that his passing represents a significant loss to both his family and the nation.

He offered prayers for the elevation of the deceased’s soul and strength for the grieving family.

Chaudhry also acknowledged Senator Bilour’s outstanding political and social contributions, highlighting the lasting impact he had on the country.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the the ..

UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'

5 minutes ago
 Educational reforms, policies discussed in IBCC me ..

Educational reforms, policies discussed in IBCC meeting

5 minutes ago
 COP29 negotiations' achievements so far encouragin ..

COP29 negotiations' achievements so far encouraging but parties must speed up pa ..

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal entry of vehicles underway

Crackdown on illegal entry of vehicles underway

6 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calle ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Sindh Governor Mohamm ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders swift resolution of legal hurd ..

Commissioner orders swift resolution of legal hurdles to Gwala Colony project

6 minutes ago
SUPARCO launches RESOLVE R&D Lab for advancing spa ..

SUPARCO launches RESOLVE R&D Lab for advancing space technology in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 8 ..

Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜ ..

26 minutes ago
 Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

28 minutes ago
 District coordination committee reviews developmen ..

District coordination committee reviews development projects

28 minutes ago
 QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting ..

QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests

28 minutes ago
 Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forc ..

Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan