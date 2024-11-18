Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry Pays Tribute To Late Senator Ilyas Bilour
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, attended the Qul ceremony of the late Senator Ilyas Bilour on Monday to honor his memory
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, attended the Qul ceremony of the late Senator Ilyas Bilour on Monday to honor his memory.
Speaking at the ceremony, Barrister Chaudhry described Senator Bilour as a patriotic and compassionate leader, emphasizing that his passing represents a significant loss to both his family and the nation.
He offered prayers for the elevation of the deceased’s soul and strength for the grieving family.
Chaudhry also acknowledged Senator Bilour’s outstanding political and social contributions, highlighting the lasting impact he had on the country.
Recent Stories
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'
Educational reforms, policies discussed in IBCC meeting
COP29 negotiations' achievements so far encouraging but parties must speed up pa ..
Crackdown on illegal entry of vehicles underway
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Sindh Governor Mohamm ..
Commissioner orders swift resolution of legal hurdles to Gwala Colony project
SUPARCO launches RESOLVE R&D Lab for advancing space technology in Pakistan
Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜ ..
Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses
District coordination committee reviews development projects
QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests
Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on illegal entry of vehicles underway6 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders swift resolution of legal hurdles to Gwala Colony project6 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO launches RESOLVE R&D Lab for advancing space technology in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses28 minutes ago
-
District coordination committee reviews development projects28 minutes ago
-
QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests28 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues28 minutes ago
-
Health Mela from 20th28 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz33 minutes ago
-
PJA conducts training program on forensic science33 minutes ago
-
36th SMC officers call on Commissioner33 minutes ago