Barrister Danyal Calls For Joint Efforts To Combat Climate Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry has said that in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, “Greener Pakistan”, a tree planting campaign has been launched in collaboration with Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA). Pakistan is playing its full role to face the challenges of climate change, under which a campaign to plant one billion trees has been launched across Punjab.
He expressed these views while talking to media at a ceremony held here on Friday in connection with the World Forest Day. The ceremony was held under PHA at Pothohar Park, Gharibabad.
Barrister Daniyal said that Pakistan’s contribution to climate change is negligible, but Pakistan is also among the top countries affected by global warming, for which we need joint efforts. He urged parents, students and people from other walks of life to play their role by planting maximum trees to reduce climate change effects.
He informed media that initially PHA has started a campaign to plant one thousand trees in different areas of Rawalpindi. Today's event is a part of this series.
"One thousand saplings will be planted in other parks and gardens of Rawalpindi today" he said.
The Barrister further said that political differences should be under positive criticism.
"We have given pens and saplings in the hands of children. We want children to move forward in a healthy environment", he said.
He said that his party has special focus on youth and we want to grow our youth in a green environment through healthy activities.
"We have never trained our children in bad manners, civil disobedience or arson", he added.
He went on saying that politics of differences must be limited in positive criticism.
In response to a question, he said that deforestation is actually one of the reasons for low rainfall. The survival of life is linked to the survival of trees, so we should make the environment green and lush by planting as many saplings as possible.
Earlier, he also planted saplings along with the students.
Later, he visited the Government Associate College for Women, Rehmatabad, adjacent to the parks, where he participated in a tree plantation campaign along with the students and teachers of the college.
The event was attended by a large number of students, teachers and general public.
