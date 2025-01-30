Barrister Danyal Directs For Ensuring Quality Medical Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Thursday directed the health officials to ensure quality health service delivery to the masses. He urged for maximizing medical facilities' accessibility for the people to the health facilities.
He expressed these views at the inaugural event of a medical clinic in Union Council 78, Jaba, Rawalpindi.
The clinic opening ceremony was organized under the Chief Minister's "Clinic on Wheels" initiative.
"The initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility in rural areas, and we are ensuring quality medical services for all", said the Parliamentary Secretary
It is worth mentioning that 'Clinic on Wheels' initiative aims to provide accessible healthcare services to underserved communities, bringing medical care directly to the people.
