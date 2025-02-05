Barrister Danyal Urges Intl Community To Take Action Against Ongoing Oppression In IHK
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, here on Wednesday urged the international community to take immediate action against the ongoing oppression in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).
Participating in a Kashmir Solidarity walk organized by Rawalpindi District Administration at Waqar un Nisa College, Rawalpindi, Barrister Danyal strongly condemned the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir, stating, "During every protest in Occupied Kashmir, 8 to 10 innocent persons are martyred."
Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, ADCG Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Tariq and a large number of students attended the event.
Addressing the participants, Barrister Danyal criticized the international community for its silence on human rights violations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.
He urged the international community to put pressure on India to allow the Kashmiri people to freely determine their own future for lasting peace in the region.
He further said that solidarity with Kashmiris is not just a political stance but a national, moral, and humanitarian obligation.
Barrister Danyal said that the global community should break its silence and take immediate action against human rights violations. The government and the people of Pakistan annually observed the Kashmir Solidary Day to renew their steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.
"Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people and raise its voice for their rights on every international forum," he added.
Barrister Danyal said that the resilience of the Kashmiri people cannot be crushed by force and assured that Pakistan would remain steadfast in its support until Kashmiris attain their right to freedom.
One minute silence was observed at 10 am to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The students presented tableau and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people. A special documentary was also presented at Waqar-un-Nisa College on Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan would always continue its diplomatic, political and moral support for the Kashmiri people.
Hanif Abbasi further said that the morale of the Kashmiri people is high. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the freedom is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people, he added.
The United Nations should take practical steps for the self-determination of the Kashmiri people, he said adding, the Pakistani nation would continue to raise its voice for the rights of Kashmiri brothers at every forum.
The people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers, Dr. Hassan Tariq said.
