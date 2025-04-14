Barrister Danyal, U.S. congressmen discuss trade, tariff relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, met with three senior US Congressmen at the US Embassy to discuss Pakistan's trade potential, the recent pause in tariffs by President Trump and investment opportunities in key sectors.

Barrister Danyal highlighted the tariff suspension as a chance to strengthen bilateral trade, stating, “This opens doors to position Pakistan as a competitive partner through investments in mining, tech, and renewable energy.

” The talks emphasized Pakistan’s reforms to attract foreign investment via transparent governance.

The U.S. delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s mineral resources and their role in diversifying global supply chains. Both sides agreed to advance technical collaboration, security cooperation, and sustainable development frameworks. Plans for joint working groups to streamline sectoral partnerships were also finalized.