Barrister Danyal, U.S. Congressmen discuss trade, tariff relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday met with three senior U.S. Congressmen visiting Pakistan at the U.S. Embassy to discuss Pakistan’s trade potential, President Trump’s recent tariff suspension, and investment opportunities in key sectors.

Three US Congressmen included Wareen Bergman, Thomas Richards Suozzi , and Jonathan Luther Jackson.

Barrister Danyal highlighted the tariff suspension as a chance to strengthen bilateral trade, stating, “This opens doors to position Pakistan as a competitive partner through investments in mining, tech, and renewable energy.

”

It was emphasized they Pakistan’s reforms to attract foreign investment via transparent governance.

The U.S. delegation acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral resources and their role in diversifying global supply chains.

Both sides agreed to advance technical collaboration, security cooperation, and sustainable development frameworks. Plans for joint working groups to streamline sectoral partnerships were also finalized in the meeting.