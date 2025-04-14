Open Menu

Barrister Danyal, U.S. Congressmen Discuss Trade, Tariff Relief

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Barrister Danyal, U.S. Congressmen discuss trade, tariff relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday met with three senior U.S. Congressmen visiting Pakistan at the U.S. Embassy to discuss Pakistan’s trade potential, President Trump’s recent tariff suspension, and investment opportunities in key sectors.

Three US Congressmen included Wareen Bergman, Thomas Richards Suozzi , and Jonathan Luther Jackson.

Barrister Danyal highlighted the tariff suspension as a chance to strengthen bilateral trade, stating, “This opens doors to position Pakistan as a competitive partner through investments in mining, tech, and renewable energy.

It was emphasized they Pakistan’s reforms to attract foreign investment via transparent governance.

The U.S. delegation acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral resources and their role in diversifying global supply chains.

Both sides agreed to advance technical collaboration, security cooperation, and sustainable development frameworks. Plans for joint working groups to streamline sectoral partnerships were also finalized in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

15 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

16 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

16 hours ago
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

17 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

17 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

18 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan