Barrister Dilawar Shah passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Barrister Dilawar Shah, the husband of the former KP Minister Senator Meher Taj Roghani has passed away after protracted illness, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

His funeral prayers were offered at Sawaldher, district Mardan. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.