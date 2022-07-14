UrduPoint.com

Barrister Dilawar Shah Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 07:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Barrister Dilawar Shah, the husband of the former KP Minister Senator Meher Taj Roghani has passed away after protracted illness, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

His funeral prayers were offered at Sawaldher, district Mardan. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

More Stories From Pakistan

