Barrister Dr. Saif Demands Release Of Funds For Merged Districts
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has demanded the immediate release of funds allocated for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
In a statement, Dr.
Saif emphasized that the funds for the erstwhile tribal areas rightfully belong to the province following their merger and are essential for maintaining law and order.
Expressing grave concerns over the security challenges in the merged districts, Dr. Saif said that depriving KP of its financial share has hampered efforts to establish peace.
"Despite limited resources, the provincial government is taking effective measures, including allocating billions of rupees to strengthen the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)," he added.
