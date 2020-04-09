UrduPoint.com
Barrister Fahad Malik Murder Case Adjourned Till April 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till April 23, of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till April 23, of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

During the previous hearing, the counsel for the accused Raja Arshad Mehmood had submitted documents in the court and pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record.

He had already completed arguments on the allegations leveled against his clients in the questionnaire.

The prosecution will now furnish arguments at the defense documents during the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 23.

