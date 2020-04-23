Barrister Fahad Malik murder case: ATC adjourns hearing till May 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :An anti terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till May 12, in a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

During the previous hearing the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood had submitted documents in the court and pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record. He had already completed arguments at the allegations leveled against his clients in the questionnaire, provided to them.

The prosecution would now furnish arguments at the defense documents in the next hearing.