Barrister Fahad Malik Murder Case Hearing Adjourned Till October 4

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik due to the absence of the main accused Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik due to the absence of the main accused Arshad Malik.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the defense counsel Arshad Tabrez submitted the medical certificate of jail hospital which declared that Arshad Malik was sick and unable to attend today's hearing.

The defense counsel also filed a plea under section 23 ATA on behalf of Hashim Malik.

The ATC judge accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.

During the previous hearing, the ATC had ordered to close the prosecution evidences.

The court directed the prosecution for submission of final arguments after which a questionnaire will be provided to accused Raja Arshad about the allegations leveled against him during the proceedings.

The final statement of the accused under section 342 CrPC will be recorded against the questionnaire on the next date of hearing.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on October 4.

