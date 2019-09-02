Barrister Fahad Malik murder case; Supreme Court division bench refers matter to CJP for formation of three-member bench

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan on Monday referred bail matter of accused Raja Arshad in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for formation of a three-member bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan on Monday referred bail matter of accused Raja Arshad in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for formation of a three-member bench.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon counsel for Raja Arshad argued that his client was granted bail but a division bench of the Lahore High Court issued an illegal order in that regard.

He said that his client was in jail despite his bail. He said that living in prison was a fundamental human rights violation and pleaded the court to grant interim relief to the accused.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that if his appeal was against the Division Bench of the High Court, it would now hear the three-member bench of the Supreme Court.

Only three-member bench could grant interim relief to the accused in the case, he added.