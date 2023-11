Barrister Feroz Jamal takes oath as caretaker Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Monday took oath as caretaker Provincial Minister, raising total strength of the ministers to 10.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath at Governor House.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah was also present.

The governor expressed best wishes and congratulated Feroz Jamal Kakakhel.

The caretaker provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, politicians and members of civil society attended the ceremony.

Prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul of former caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan was offered.

APP/fam