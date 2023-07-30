Open Menu

Barrister Feroze Condemns Bajaur Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday strongly condemns the deadly blast at JUI-F political gathering in Bajaur.

The explosion has resulted in the loss of over 35 lives and left around 200 injured, said Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel.

The provincial minister expressed profound grief and sorrow sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased in the blast.

The Chief Minister has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause and hold those responsible accountable, said Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel.

He said that the injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment and an emergency has been declared in nearby districts' hospitals to handle the increasing number of casualties.

The provincial government remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate terrorism from the region, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel added.

