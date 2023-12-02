Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

Niazullah Niazi, the Chief Election Commissioner of PTI, revealed that Barrister Gohar secured an uncontested victory in the intra-party elections conducted today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially declared Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as the newly appointed party chairman, with his nomination put forth by former Prime Minister Imran Khan for the coveted position.

In addition to this development, Umar Ayub Khan has assumed the role of PTI’s central general secretary, while Ali Amin Gandapur and Dr Yasmin Rashid have been selected as the party’s provincial presidents for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, respectively. The initiation of intra-party polls was prompted by the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The central polling center, situated near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Peshawar's Rano Garhi, witnessed the presence of Ali Zaman, the Presiding Officer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zaman explained that over 20 million registered voters were eligible to participate through either an online app or a traditional ballot paper at the Peshawar election center. He affirmed that unless objections were raised, all candidates were anticipated to be elected unopposed.

The political landscape in Pakistan gained significance with Imran Khan, PTI's Chairman, deciding to temporarily relinquish the chairmanship to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan until Khan's release from jail.

Senior PTI member and lawyer, Ali Zafar, officially announced Gohar's temporary appointment, clarifying that Khan would resume his position following the reversal of his disqualification related to the Toshakhana case.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur is contending for the party's KP chairmanship, and Atif Khan is vying for the position of Peshawar region president, as per party sources.

In a reflection on the intra-party polls, a spokesperson for PTI underscored the party's unwavering commitment to democracy and the rule of law. The spokesperson praised Imran Khan for deviating from traditional family-based politics and endorsing a diligent party worker for the chairman's role.

The PTI’s Core Committee recently granted formal approval for the intra-party polls, adhering to the 20-day timeframe stipulated by the ECP. Non-compliance with these orders could lead to the forfeiture of the party's bat symbol.

Akbar Sher Babar, a founding member of PTI, made an unexpected visit to the PTI’s central secretariat after a hiatus of 13 years. Babar expressed dissatisfaction, citing denial of access to essential documents related to the electoral process.