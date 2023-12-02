Open Menu

Barrister Gohar Khan Elected PTI Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Barrister Gohar Khan elected PTI Chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Barrister Gohar Khan was elected unopposed as Chairman of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf here Saturday.

Announcing the Names of office bearers who were elected unopposed, Chief Election Commissioner PTI intraparty election Niazullah Niazi told media that barrister Gohar Khan was elected unopposed as chairman of the party and no candidate has contested against him.

Similarly, Omar Ayub Khan was elected unopposed Central General Secretary of PTI, Ali Amin Gandapor was elected President KP, Yasmin Rashid was elected President Punjab, Haleem Adil Sheikh was elected President Sindh, and Ahmad Baloch was elected President Balochistan.

The entire majority of the chairman and presidents were elected unopposed.

Niazullah Niazi said that a central election center was set up in Peshawar for voting. However, all the PTI stalwarts were elected unopposed.

