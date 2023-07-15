Open Menu

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon Resign As AG Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2023 | 05:01 PM

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

Barrister Jadoon who was appointed as AG Islamabad last year in May says he has stepped down from the post due to personal reasons.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon has tendered his resignation as the Advocate General of Islamabad, citing personal reasons.

Jadoon formally informed President Arif Alvi about his decision to step down from the position.

Confirming the development, sources stated that the President's office received Jahangir Jadoon's resignation as the Advocate General of Islamabad. Jadoon, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyer Forum, was appointed to the position by President Arif Alvi in May of last year.

Prior to his appointment as Advocate General, Jadoon served as Deputy Attorney General during the previous PML-N government. However, he resigned from that role a few months after assuming office in order to resume his private legal practice.

Jadoon had actively defended journalists who faced legal cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) during the PTI regime. He was also a valued member of the Journalists Defense Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council.

