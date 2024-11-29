Barrister Malik urges CM to focus on addressing governance issues in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to focus on addressing governance issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas and avoid creating unrest in future through public rallies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024)

We will not tolerate anymore "undemocratic" attitude of PTI workers and leaders in public meeting, he said while talking to a private television channel. CM Ali Amin Gandapur had utilized the official resources and workers to disrupt peaceful environment of the Federal capital, he said.

Politics of agitation and spreading chaos by PTI through public gathering must be ended forthwith, he warned. In future, he said PTI would not be allowed to create law and order situation anywhere.

In reply to a question about Governor Rule in KP, he said options are available to impose Governor Rule to maintain law and order and improve governance issues in the provincial areas including Parachinar.