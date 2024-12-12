Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to show responsibility for talks with the government for addressing political issues.

PTI holds a track record of contradictory statements on many political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI should show sense of responsibility this time for initiating dialogue process with the government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the government has offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions, but they refused to move forward. "Dialogue is the only way to address political issues, " he said.

To a question about Fazal ur Rehman, he said the government would remove all genuine reservation of coalition partners.

