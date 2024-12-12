Barrister Malik Urges PTI To Show Responsibility For Talks With Government
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to show responsibility for talks with the government for addressing political issues.
PTI holds a track record of contradictory statements on many political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI should show sense of responsibility this time for initiating dialogue process with the government, he said.
In reply to a question, he said the government has offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions, but they refused to move forward. "Dialogue is the only way to address political issues, " he said.
To a question about Fazal ur Rehman, he said the government would remove all genuine reservation of coalition partners.
