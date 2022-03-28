Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif sees foreign hands behind opposition parties' move against PM Imran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday said that the opposition parties were being sponsored by foreign forces to derail Prime Minister Imran Khan's government and the democratic process in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that PM Imran fought the case of Islamophobia of the Muslim Ummah at the international level and got a resolution passed by the United Nations.

He said that the Prime Minister Khan was fighting against corruption, corrupt elements and therefore the joint opposition was conspiring against his government as part of foreign forces' agenda.

Saif asserted that Prime Imran Khan would never disappoint the nation, adding that the opposition parties would not succeed in any of their endeavors and conspiracies against the government.

He said that the people reposed full confidence in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan during "Amr Bil Maroof" public gathering while in his speech the PM Imran Khan told the world community that he would never let his people bow their heads.

Saif said that the opposition parties had a common agenda of corruption and looting the nation kitty which had brought them closer, adding that it was time to change the decades-old system of political elite who had been squeezing the country's resources.

He said that it was necessary to free politics from the clutches of the corrupt elite and give chance to competent, skilled and honest people to become part of the parliamentary system and do legislation for the poor and backward sections of the society.

He said that the three-and-a-half year performance of the PTI government was far better than the 20-year performance of previous governments.

He said the PTI government introduced health insurance for poor people, Rs 2 million for deserving families to build their own house and loans for youth to start their own business.

Similarly, incentives were given for revival of construction industry in the country and measures were taken to strengthen the exports, Reko Diq project was being revived with new terms and conditions that would give boost to national economy, he noted.