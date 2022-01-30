UrduPoint.com

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Visits Al-Islah Center Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif visits Al-Islah Center Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Special Assistant for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Sunday visited Al-Islah Center for the Welfare of Orphans and Helpless Children Mardan.

The children of Al-Islah Center warmly welcomed the Special Assistant for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was also brief in detail by the Chairman of the Center Maulana Inayat-ur-Rehman.

He informed Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif that the center provides free education, training and accommodation to orphans and vulnerable children between the ages of 5 and 14. The Children are being given religious education along with secular education, Maulana Inayat-ur-Rehman added.

Special Assistant for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the service to humanity is the most important and sacred duty.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government is taking steps for the welfare of the weaker sections, Barrister Saif added.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, shelters, anchorages and the launch of the No Hunger Sleep program are part of this vision.

It is the responsibility of the state to bring forward the neglected and backward sections of the society and the purpose of our coming into the world is to serve humanity, Special Assistant for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said.

