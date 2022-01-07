Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif visits Journalism department

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Friday visited the Department of Journalism, University of Peshawar here on Friday

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif met with Faizullah Jan, Chairman, Department of Journalism, who brief thoroughly the Special Assistant on various sections.

In the meeting, it was agreed that the Information Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Department of Journalism, University of Peshawar would benefit from each other's experiences.

The role of the academy is crucial to modernize the government, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said. He said soon a dialogue session with the students and teachers of the journalism department would be organized.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants to use the creativity of the academy, Muhammad Ali Saif concluded.