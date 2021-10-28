UrduPoint.com

Barrister Murtaza Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren On 'Black Day'

Thu 28th October 2021

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his statement issued on Kashmir Black Day expressed solidarity with the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that Indian authorities made the valley a symbol of fear

He asked the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and play its due role for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

"Indian prisons are full of innocent Kashmiris and thousands of mothers lost their children," he added.

The Administrator said that despite Indian atrocities, the people of IIOJK did not give up and still struggling for right to self-determination.

He said, however the time has come for the international community and organizations to give Kashmiris their right.

He said we are sure that sacrifices of the people of IIOJK will not go in vain and they will be freed from India soon.

