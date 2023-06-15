Barrister Murtaza Wahab elected Mayor of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :******Lead to follow***** Pakistan People's Party candidate Barrister Murtaza Wahab was elected as Mayor of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) by securing 173 votes here on Thursday while Jamat Islami's candidate Hafiz Naem ur Rehman secured only 160 votes.

The election for Mayor Karachi was held at Arts Council of Pakistan in which 173 members voted in favour of Barrister Murtaza Wahab through 'show of hands' and elected him as first-ever Mayor of Karachi from Pakistan People's party (PPP).

According to unofficial results, 333 elected members of the KMC participated in the voting process for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the port city.