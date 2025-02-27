Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif here Thursday administered oath to newly elected cabinet of District Press Club (DPC) Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif here Thursday administered oath to newly elected cabinet of District Press Club (DPC) Karak.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, he highlighted the significance of journalism in strengthening the foundations of democracy. He emphasized that journalists have an indispensable role in countering extremist ideologies and promoting social harmony.

He urged journalists to strengthen social cohesion through fact-based reporting and discourage elements that spread discord and misinformation.

Highlighting initiatives of government for welfare of journalists, he reaffirmed commitment to provide them resources for independent and professional journalism.

He stressed that all possible measures are being taken to equip media professionals with modern skills and safeguard their rights. He commended the journalists of Karak for their dedication to highlighting public issues and endeavoring for a positive change.