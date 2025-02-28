Barrister Saif Administers Oath To Office Bearers Of SPC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday administered oath to newly elected cabinet of Swabi Press Club (SPC).
The ceremony was also attended by Additional Secretary Muhammad Hayat Shah, Director General Salim Khan and members of Swabi Press Club.
Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Dr Saif underscored the provincial government's unwavering commitment to address the challenges faced by journalists in KP. He assured dedication of government to provide necessary resources and facilities for facilitation of journalists
He reiterated that government is fully cognizant of the issues confronting journalists and pragmatic steps were being taken to address them.
He urged journalists to highlight public issues responsibly maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.
Barrister Dr Saif assured the new cabinet that government would take necessary steps to establish a media colony and allocate a dedicated office for Swabi Press Club.
