Barrister Saif Asks Opposition For Constructive Role In Senate

Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:24 PM

Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday said the opposition should play constructive role instead of personal attacks in the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday said the opposition should play constructive role instead of personal attacks in the house.

Taking part in the Senate debate on the provincial islands, he proposed his colleagues to work on the important legislation instead of wasting the precious time of the nation.

Barrister Saif said the federation had the authority to use any part of land across the country as per the Constitution. He said before making arguments on the islands' issue, legislators should go through the constitutional interpretation and then give remarks on the issue.

Earlier, Senator Mian Muhammad Attique Sheikh of the same party raised the issue regarding the protest of transgender community before the house.

He urged the house to refer issues being faced by the transgender community to committee concerned for their logical conclusion.

