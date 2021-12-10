Barrister Saif calls on KP CM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Friday called on CM and discussed reforms initiatives and steps taken to aware people about welfare oriented activities of the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Friday called on CM and discussed reforms initiatives and steps taken to aware people about welfare oriented activities of the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, CM directed devising a comprehensive plan to highlight welfare oriented initiatives of the government.

Good governance strategy of the government, performance of information department to project image of provincial government was also discussed in the meeting.