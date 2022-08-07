UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Condemns Attack On MPA Liaqat

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Barrister Saif condemns attack on MPA Liaqat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday condemned attack on PTI's MPA Malik Liaqat Ali in Dir Lower.

In a condemnation message, Barrister Saif said that the Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and directed police chief to arrest the attackers.

Barrister Saif said that such cowardice attack cannot repulse their courageous.

He said that those involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and for early recovery of the injured persons.

