Barrister Saif condemns attack on police van in Lakki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday condemned attack on police van at Wanda Shohab Khel area district Lakki Marwat.

In a condolence message, Barrister Saif said"Such cowardice attack cannot suppress the courage of us and will eliminate terrorism.

He said that the Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident."It is worth mentioning here that six police personnel were killed when unidentified miscreants opened fire on their vehicle at Wanda Shohab Khel of Lakki Marwat early morning.

As a result, ASI Alam Din, LHC Zubair, Constable Mehmood Khan (FC), constable Ahmed Noor (DFC) Usman Ali (FRP) and driver Dil Jan were martyred.