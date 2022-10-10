Barrister Saif condemns attack on school van in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday condemned the attack on a school van in Swat.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif expressed grief and sorrow over the incident.

He prayed for the departed soul of the driver and early recovery of the two injured students.

He said that miscreants would be dealt with strictly and there would be "no compromise on peace and security in the area".