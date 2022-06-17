UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Condemns Federal Govt For Not Giving Rights To KP's Merged Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Barrister Saif condemns federal govt for not giving rights to KP's merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday strongly condemned the biased and discriminatory attitude of the Federal government towards Khyber Pakhtunkwa by not giving its due rights.

In a statement, he said that the people of merged districts played a leading role in the war on terror but now due rights were not being given. He said that PTI government had allocated Rs 131 billion for the merged districts in the financial year 2021-22 but now funds were reduced to Rs. 110 billion for the next financial year 23-2022.

Barrister Saif said that the total demand for the current and development budget of the merged districts was Rs. 178 billion and Rs.124 billion was required in the current budget while the federal government promised only Rs.60 billion.

He said that the development budget would have to be used to meet the salaries of government employees which was Rs.82.3 billion, adding this will affect the ongoing major development projects in the merged districts that include renovation of DHQ hospitals, construction of roads and rehabilitation of 21 higher secondary schools.

